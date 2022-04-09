Magic's Admiral Schofield, Robin Lopez and Hornets' Montrezl Harrell fined for on-court altercation

NEW YORK – Orlando Magic forward Admiral Schofield has been fined $20,000, Magic center Robin Lopez has been fined $15,000 and Charlotte Hornets center Montrezl Harrell has been fined $15,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced Saturday by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.

The incident began when the Hornets’ Jalen McDaniels fouled the Magic’s R.J. Hampton on a drive to the basket and the two had to be separated. Lopez escalated the incident when he aggressively approached and made contact with the Hornets’ PJ Washington, who was acting as a peacemaker between Hampton and McDaniels. Harrell, who then made contact with Lopez, was shoved forcefully in the back by Schofield. Both Schofield and Harrell were deemed to have further escalated the incident.

The incident, for which Harrell, Lopez and Schofield each received technical fouls and were ejected, occurred with 7:45 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Hornets’ 128-101 victory over the Magic on April 7 at Spectrum Center.

Click here to view the incident.