Magic rookie Cole Anthony (fractured rib) out indefinitely

The guard is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the first half schedule.

From NBA.com News Services

Cole Anthony suffered the injury against the Blazers on Feb. 9.

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony has been diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture of his right first rib, the team announced on Tuesday. He is out indefinitely.

Anthony suffered the injury against the Portland Trail Blazers on Feb. 9.

The 20-year-old rookie is averaging 11.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists over his first 25 games in the NBA.

