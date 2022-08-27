Top Stories

Report: Magic guard Gary Harris tears meniscus in left knee

Harris will undergo further evaluation to determine how much time he'll miss, per ESPN.

From NBA.com News Services

Veteran Magic guard Gary Harris is out indefinitely pending further examination after tearing the meniscus in his left knee, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday.

It marked the latest in a string of injuries that have forced Harris, 27, to miss at least 15 games in each of the past six seasons. He averaged 11.1 points in 61 games last season for the Magic, who acquired him via trade in 2021.

 

