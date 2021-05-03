Top Stories

Magic coach Steve Clifford clears protocols, to return Wednesday

Clifford missed five games because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Associated Press

Steve Clifford will be back with the Magic after previously testing positive for COVID-19.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford has cleared NBA health and safety protocols for COVID-19 and will return to the bench Wednesday night against Boston.

The Magic said Monday that Clifford would not coach that night’s game at Detroit.

Clifford has missed the past five games because of COVID-19 protocols. He tested positive for the virus last month while in between two vaccination shots.

Assistant Tyrone Corbin has served as acting coach.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.