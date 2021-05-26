LIVE: Zamalek, F.A.P. tip off BAL Quarterfinals

Zamalek vs. F.A.P.

In the first game of the Quarterfinals, Forces Armées et Police Basketball takes on Zamalek at Kigali Arena in Kigali, Rwanda. This game tips off at 11:30am ET and can be seen on NBA.com, NBA App, ESPN+, NBA TV, theBAL.com.

Zamalek has been one of the most dominant teams not only in Group C, but in the entire BAL. The undefeated club cruised in the first three outings, winning by at least 16 points in each contest. Walter Wallace Hodge leads the team in total points with 44, and he’s scored in double figures in every game thus far.

F.A.P. has turned things around recently after a pair of heartbreaking losses to A.S Sale and Petró de Luanda by three points and two points, respectively. The club bounced back with a dominant 87-65 win over Association Sportive de la Police Nationale. Five F.A.P. players scored in double figures and Amadou Abdoulaye Harouna led the way with 16 points.

Petró de Luanda vs. A.S Sale

The second game of the day features a Group B face-off between Association Sportive de Salé and Atlético Petroleos de Luanda. The matchup will be a rematch from Sunday, where Petro routed A.S Sale, 97-78.

Petro de Luanda has gotten off to a scorching start, winning their first three games of the season, including two by at least 18 points. Jone Pedro leads the club in total points with 41, and the squad has four players who’ve accumulated 30+ total points on the season thus far.

A.S Sale started the season 2-0 before falling to Petro de Luanda this past Sunday. They’ll look to deliver a more inspiring performance against their Group B foes in Wednesday’s rematch. Terrel De Von Stoglin is the A.S Sale’s leading scorer going into Wednesday, with a whopping 93 total points.

Watch the game live at 3:00pm ET on NBA.com, NBA App, ESPN+, NBA TV, theBAL.com.

Click here for BAL Stats & Schedule