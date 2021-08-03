Team USA defeats Spain in Olympic quarterfinals

> Box score | Photos

First Quarter: Spain 21, USA 19

Spain used an 11-2 run to close out the first quarter with the lead. Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio was on fire early, pouring in 13 points in the first 10 minutes.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant scored 7 points for Team USA and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday added 5.

Halftime: Spain 43, USA 43

Despite finishing the half 4-of-17 from 3-point range, Team USA’s offense kept pace with Spain before the break.

Sergio Rodriguez (10 points) joined Rubio in double figures for the Spanish side, while Durant leads Team USA with 12 points at halftime.

Third Quarter: USA 69, Spain 63

Spain finished the third quarter on another 11-2 run to cut into a double-digit lead for Team USA.

Durant stayed hot for the United States, scoring 13 points in the third quarter, but Rubio answered with a scorching scoring performance of his own and has a game-high 27 points entering the final frame.

Final: USA 95, Spain 81

Team USA closed out the victory with a strong fourth quarter, outscoring Spain, 26-18.

Rubio finished with a game-high 38 points. Durant led Team USA with 29.