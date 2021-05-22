LIVE: GSP vs. Ferroviàrio (Group C)

GSP vs. Ferroviàrio

Day 6 of the BAL kicks off with a Group C matchup between Groupement Sportif des Pétroliers and Ferroviàrio de Maputo at Kigali Arena in Kigali, Rwanda. GSP is looking to pick up their first win following their 76-94 opening loss to AS Douanes.

Ferroviàrio aims to get above .500 with it’s second win of the season. The club is led by Alvaro Masa, who leads the team in both points (50) and rebounds (20) through the first two games.

This game can be seen live at 8:00am ET on NBA.com, NBA App, ESPN+, NBA TV, theBAL.com.

GNBC vs. Rivers Hoopers

In the second game of the day, Gendarmerie Nationale Basketball Club faces River Hoopers Basketball Club at Kigali Arena in Kigali, Rwanda. This game tips off at 11:30am ET and can be seen on NBA.com, NBA App, ESPN+, NBA TV, theBAL.com.

Both of these Group A clubs look to get in the win column after dropping their first two games. GNBC is led in total scoring by Elly Randriamampionona (39), with Kiady Razanamahenina (29) following closely behind.

Rivers Hoopers will aim to turn things around behind the power trio of Benjamin Chukwukelo Uzoh, Robert Christopher Daniels and Taren Valdis Sullivan, who have each scored 15 or more points in the first two contests.

Patriots vs. USM

Undefeated Group A squads, Union Sportive Monastirienne and Patriots Basketball Club, face off in the final game of day 6.

USM’s top two scorers are Radhouane Slimane and Makrem Ben Romdhane, who have 36 and 32 points, respectively, through two games. Patriots are led by Brandon Costner, who ranks in the top 5 on the club in total points, rebounds and assists.

Watch the game at 3:00pm ET on NBA.com, NBA App, ESPN+, NBA TV, theBAL.com.

