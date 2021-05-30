BAL Third-Place Game: Petroleos de Luanda vs. Patriots BBC

Petroleos de Luanda vs. Patriots BBC



The Basketball Africa League wraps up with two great games on Sunday, starting with the Third Place Game between Petroleos de Luanda and Patriots BBC at 6:30am ET on NBA.com, NBA App, ESPN+, NBA TV, theBAL.com.

Petroleos de Luanda lost its semifinal game to Zamalek on Saturday, 89-71, despite 18 points from Carlos Morias. The Group B winners be looking to close out the BAL with a 5-1 record and third-place bragging rights.

Patriots BBC fell in its semifinal to USM, 87-46, on Saturday. The Rwandan side is looking for its fourth win in the competition.

Union Sportive Monastirienne vs. Zamalek



The BAL Final, which tips at 10 a.m. ET, will feature a pair of undefeated teams as Group A winner Union Sportive Monastirienne takes on Group C winner Zamalek.

USM reached the final in convincing fashion, with four players scoring in double figures in their big win over Patriots BBC in the semis. Omar Abada led the way with 18 points.

The Tunisian champions will reach the podium of an African continental competition for the first time since 2017, when they finished third in the FIBA Africa Champions Cup.

Zamalek, meanwhile, was led by former University of Florida guard Walter Hodge, who racked up 19 points and 10 assists in the semifinal win over Petroleos de Luanda.

The Egyptian side boasts a balanced attack, with five players having scored in double figures in that game.

The final also pits the tournament’s highest-scoring team in USM (95.2 points per game), against its stingiest. Zamalek is allowing just 61 points per contest.

