LIVE: Ferroviaro de Maputo vs. Patriots B.B.C.

Ferroviaro de Maputo vs. Patriots B.B.C.

Both Ferroviaro and Patriots will look to secure the last spot in the Semifinals, as they square off in the final Quarterfinal game at 3:00pm ET on NBA.com, NBA App, ESPN+, NBA TV, theBAL.com.

Both clubs finished group play with 3-1 records, but they’ve been trending in opposite directions. Ferroviaro started off the season with a 16-point loss to Zamalek, but have rebounded since, winning their last two outings against A.S. Douanes and G.S. Pétroliers by 14 and 13 points, respectively. Conversely, Patriots won their first two games before falling to U.S. Monastir this past Saturday.

Patriots will have their hands full with Ferroviaro’s Alvaro Mass, who’s averaging a double-double (22 points, 10 rebounds). Ferroviaro also wields well-rounded playmaker, Myck Kabongo, who ranks third on the team in average points (14) and first in average assists (7). Brandon Costner will try to lead the Patriots to the Semifinals, as he’s averaging a team-high 15 points per game, followed closely behind by Dieudonne Ndizeye with 13.