Legendary Moments in NBA history: Jordan's double-figure scoring streak

Scoring was never an issue for Michael Jordan in the NBA. From his rookie season in 1984-85 until his final one with the Washington Wizards in 2002-03, he never averaged less than 20 points per game. In fact, Jordan scored 25 ppg or more in 12 of his 15 seasons.

Starting on March 25, 1986, Jordan showed off his consistency as a go-to scorer. From that date forward, Jordan scored double-digit points in every game until late 2001.

On Dec. 30, 1997, Jordan scored 33 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, setting an NBA record by logging 10 or more points in 787 consecutive games. His streak would continue until Dec. 27, 2001, when as a member of the Wizards, Jordan scored six points vs. the Indiana Pacers. That ended Jordan’s streak at 866 games.

Ultimately, LeBron James would break Jordan’s streak on March 30, 2016, scoring 27 points in his 867th straight game. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar owns the third-longest streak in NBA history with 787 games, which he ran off from December of 1977 until December of 1987.