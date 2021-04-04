Top Stories

Giannis Antetokounmpo misses Bucks-Kings game due to left knee soreness

Two-time reigning Kia MVP scored 47 points in Friday's win vs. Portland.

From NBA.com News Services

Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play in Saturday’s game at Sacramento, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer announced before tipoff. The two-time Kia MVP is experiencing left knee soreness.

Antetokounmpo dominated in Milwaukee’s Friday night win at Portland, amassing 47 points and 12 rebounds in 33 minutes of action.

The Bucks entered Saturday’s matchup third in the Eastern Conference standings, 2.5 games back of first-place Brooklyn.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.