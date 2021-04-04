Giannis Antetokounmpo misses Bucks-Kings game due to left knee soreness

Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play in Saturday’s game at Sacramento, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer announced before tipoff. The two-time Kia MVP is experiencing left knee soreness.

Antetokounmpo dominated in Milwaukee’s Friday night win at Portland, amassing 47 points and 12 rebounds in 33 minutes of action.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is out (left knee soreness) for tonight’s game against Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/YPWSFBkA5Y — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 4, 2021

The Bucks entered Saturday’s matchup third in the Eastern Conference standings, 2.5 games back of first-place Brooklyn.