Top Stories

Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) out tonight vs. Suns

LeBron James will miss his second consecutive game because of a bothersome ankle injury.

From NBA.com News Services

LeBron James (left) will once again be out of the Lakers’ lineup.

PHOENIX (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers again will be without star LeBron James as they try to stave off playoff elimination.

James has been ruled out for Tuesday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns (10:30 ET, NBA TV) because of a sprained left ankle. He also sat out on Sunday night after scoring 38 points on Friday.

Another one of the Lakers’ stars — forward Anthony Davis — is listed as questionable with a sprained right foot.

LA has lost six straight games and has a 31-47 record. They’re two games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the final spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament.

If the Lakers lose to the Suns on Tuesday and the Spurs beat the Nuggets, the Lakers will be officially eliminated from the postseason.

The Suns have already clinched the top spot in the Western Conference with a 62-16 record. Phoenix also eliminated the Lakers from last year’s playoffs, beating them in six games in the first round.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.