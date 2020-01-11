Top Stories

LeBron James passes Michael Jordan in career field goals

James now trails Wilt (12,681) for No. 3, chasing Kareem at the top

From NBA.com Staff

In Year 17, LeBron James continues claiming higher ground in the NBA record books. Friday night, a spinning, third-quarter layup marked the 12,193rd field goal of his career — moving James into sole possession of fourth place on the all-time leaderboard, just ahead of Michael Jordan.

James finished the game with 35 points — shooting 14-for-25 overall — while also tallying 16 rebounds and 7 assists. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, that line made James the third-oldest player to tally at least 35-plus points, 15-plus rebounds and 5-plus assists, trailing only Elgin Baylor, who achieved the feat twice in February 1970. The Lakers easily beat the Mavericks, 129-114, at American Airlines Arena.

ALL-TIME FIELD GOALS MADE
Player FGM
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 15,837
Karl Malone 13,528
Wilt Chamberlain 12,681
LeBron James 12,197
Michael Jordan 12,192

