LeBron James passes Michael Jordan in career field goals

In Year 17, LeBron James continues claiming higher ground in the NBA record books. Friday night, a spinning, third-quarter layup marked the 12,193rd field goal of his career — moving James into sole possession of fourth place on the all-time leaderboard, just ahead of Michael Jordan.

James finished the game with 35 points — shooting 14-for-25 overall — while also tallying 16 rebounds and 7 assists. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, that line made James the third-oldest player to tally at least 35-plus points, 15-plus rebounds and 5-plus assists, trailing only Elgin Baylor, who achieved the feat twice in February 1970. The Lakers easily beat the Mavericks, 129-114, at American Airlines Arena.