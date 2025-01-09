League Pass Game of the Day: Rockets vs. Grizzlies (8 ET)

The Houston Rockets go for a third straight win as they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (8 ET, NBA League Pass). The Grizzlies (24-13) and Rockets (24-12) play the first of their three contests in January on Thursday. Entering Wednesday, Houston owns the fourth-best record in the league, while Memphis is tied for fifth-best.

Here are five things to know for this Western Conference showdown:

Memphis can score in a hurry: The Grizzlies’ boast the highest-scoring offense in the NBA, pouring in 123.1 points per game, and they play at the fastest pace (105.41). They rank second in assists (30.3), fifth in field goal percentage (48.2), and own the highest scoring game this season (155). Memphis’ offensive rating of 116.6 is good for fifth across the association, helping them earn the fourth-highest net rating of 7.6.

Defense leading to offense: Memphis doesn't rely solely on outscoring their opponents, as they currently sit fifth in defensive rating at 109. They get after it on the glass on both ends, ranking second in rebounds per game (48.7) and second-chance points (17.3), and block the third most shots a night with 6.4.

Memphis doesn’t rely solely on outscoring their opponents, as they currently sit fifth in defensive rating at 109. They get after it on the glass on both ends, ranking second in rebounds per game (48.7) and second-chance points (17.3), and block the third most shots a night with 6.4. Jaren Jackson Jr. leading the way: A consistent force for the Grizzlies with Ja Morant missing 17 games this season due to multiple injuries. In only 29 minutes a night, Jackson Jr. is scoring a career-high 22.7 points while shooting 49.4% from the field, and he’s 34.8% from three-point range. Over his last four games, the forward-center is averaging 31 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, 1.8 steals and one block.