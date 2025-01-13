League Pass Game of the Day: Heat vs. Clippers (10:30 ET)

The LA Clippers will face the Miami Heat for the first time this season on Monday (10:30 ET, NBA League Pass). The Heat are riding a three-game winning streak, as opposed to the Clippers who have lost their last two outings.
Here are five things to know for tonight’s cross-conference matchup:
- Miami and LA have identical records: The Heat and Clippers currently sit at 21-17, good enough for 6th in the East and 7th out West. The Heat will be without Jimmy Butler, who is serving a seven-game suspension after his public comments concerning his future with the team. As for the Clippers, they’ll hit the court for the first time since Jan. 8 after their previous game was postponed by the league due to the ongoing wildfires in Southern California.
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. is finding stride in the starting lineup: With Butler out of hte lineup, Jaquez has been the primary beneficiary of his absence. He’s averaged 15.6 points in that stretch, much higher than his 9.5 season average. He’s also had multiple steals in three of his last four.
- Miami must keep Zubac off the glass: Clippers center Ivica Zubac is averaging 12.5 rebounds per game, fourth most in the NBA. His rebounding percentage is third highest in the league (19.7). As a team, the Heat are 21st in rebounding and will need a collective effort to keep Zubac from having his way on the glass.
- Tyler Herro facing a stingy LA defense: Herro is having a breakout year as Miami’s top option on offense. He’s averaging over 23 points per game and ranks third in made 3-pointers this season. However, the Clippers excel on defense, ranking third in the NBA in steals (9.7 per game) and fourth in defensive rating (108.9).
- James Harden’s statistical slump: Harden has been excellent overall this season, averaging 21.4 points, 7.9 assists, and six rebounds—impressive numbers for a player in his 16th year. But Harden’s production has dipped in his last five games, with averages of just over 18 points, six assists, and three rebounds. The Clippers will need a strong performance from their leader to secure a win against Miami.