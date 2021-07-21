Top Stories

Zach LaVine clears health and safety protocols, will join Team USA in Tokyo

The Bulls guard will join Team USA in Tokyo on Thursday after clearing USA Basketball's health and safety protocols.

From NBA.com News Services

Zach LaVine played in all four USA exhibition games, averaging 10.8 points and 2.5 rebounds a game.

Zach LaVine has officially cleared USA Basketball’s healthy and safety protocols and will join the USA team in Tokyo Thursday afternoon, USA Basketball announced Wednesday.

 

LaVine, who went into USA Basketball’s health and safety protocols Monday and did not travel with the team to Tokyo, played in all four USA exhibition games, started two games, and averaged 20.0 minutes, 10.8 points, 2.5 rebounds a game, while shooting 53.6% from the field, 41.2% from 3-point and 66.7% from the foul line.

