Bulls' Markkanen (elbow) expected to make season debut Saturday

From NBA media reports

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen is expected to make his season debut Saturday night against the Houston Rockets

The Bulls listed their second-year forward as probable, and Shams Charania of The Athletic says Markkanen is expected to play for the first time since spraining his right elbow in training camp.

Markkanen was selected by Minnesota with the No. 7 pick in last year’s draft and then traded to Chicago in the Jimmy Butler deal. He averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds in 68 games as a rookie.

