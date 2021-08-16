Las Vegas Summer League: Williams, Grizzlies take down Bulls

• Grizzlies 96, Bulls 91: Box Score | Game Details

Rookie first-round picks Ziaire Williams and Santi Aldama combined for 27 points to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 96-91 win over the Chicago Bulls in an MGM Resorts Summer League matchup at Thomas and Mack Center on Sunday night.

The two first-year players’ strong efforts were necessary to help overcome a spectacular performance from Bulls second-round pick Ayo Dosunmu, who finished with a game-high 26 points. The Grizzlies got off to a fast start with 53 first-half points on their way to a 12-point halftime lead, but Chicago erased that deficit and even built a three-point advantage heading into the final period. However, Memphis would go on to outscore the Bulls 27-19 over the final 10 minutes for the close win.

Olivier Sarr and Shaq Buchanan led the Grizzlies with 15 points apiece while pulling down six and two rebounds, respectively. Williams finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Aldama had a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double that also included four assists and two blocks. Sam Merrill turned in 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals, while Sean McDermott poured in 10 points.

Dosunmu complemented his scoring with seven rebounds, three assists and one steal. Jaylen Adams furnished 15 points, four rebounds and four assists. Marko Simonovic supplied 14 points, six boards, six assists and two steals. Simisola Shittu mustered nine points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals.