Las Vegas Summer League: Vic Law propels Lakers past Clippers

Game Recap: Lakers 86, Clippers 84

• Lakers 86, Clippers 84: Box score | Game details

Vic Law logged team highs of 15 points and eight rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to an 86-84 win over the LA Clippers in the MGM Resorts Summer League on Friday at Thomas and Mack Center.

The contest got out to a slow start as the Lakers led 17-15 after one quarter. They picked up momentum in the second and amassed a game-high 11-point lead before the Clippers cut it back to seven by halftime. The Lakers stayed on top through the third, but the Clippers kept it close and managed to shave it down to a four-point game heading into the final quarter. The Clippers kept pushing and grabbed a brief lead, but the score remained tight and was tied at 82 with one minute left on the clock. Northwestern’s Vic Law emerged as the hero for the Lakers, as he drained a clutch triple to put the game out of reach and seal the win.

Justin Robinson added 13 points, while Trevelin Queen and Devontae Cook chipped in 12 points each to round out a solid team effort by the Lakers.

Brandon Boston Jr. scored a game-high 17 points to lead the way for the Clippers. Amir Coffey added 13 points and nine rebounds, while Jason Preston chipped in 12 points, four assists, two blocks and a steal.

The Lakers play again Saturday against the Detroit Pistons, while the Clippers face the Utah Jazz on Sunday.