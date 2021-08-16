Las Vegas Summer League: Cassius Stanley leads Pacers past Wizards

• Pacers 74, Wizards 65: Box score | Game details

The Indiana Pacers defeated the Washington Wizards, 74-65, in the final game for both teams at the MGM Resorts Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Monday.

Indiana got out to a 20-11 edge after the first quarter and did not relinquish the lead the rest of the way. The Wizards never got within six points during the final three quarters, with the Pacers running their lead up to 25 points at times. Indiana shot 38% from the field, 24% from 3-point range while holding Washington to 34% and 21%, respectively.

Second-year guard Cassius Stanley led the Pacers with 19 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists. Keifer Sykes added 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals on his way to finishing as a team-best plus-27 in 26 minutes. First-round pick Isaiah Jackson amassed 11 points, seven rebounds and seven blocks in just 21 minutes.

Only one Washington player reached double figures in scoring, with Isaiah Todd tallying 11 points and six rebounds. Xavier Rathan-Mayes collected nine points, three rebounds and four assists. Caleb Homesley also totaled nine points and four boards.