2021 Summer League

Las Vegas Summer League: Kings improve to 2-0 with win over Wizards

Louis King finishes with 16 points to lead Kings; while 3 Wizards score in double-digits.

Dan Bruno | RotoWire

Game Recap: Kings 89, Wizards 75

Kings 89, Wizards 75: Box score | Game details

Louis King tallied 16 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals to lead the Kings to an 89-75 win over the Wizards in the MGM Resorts Summer League on Tuesday.

Davion Mitchell, the No. 9 pick in this year’s Draft, scored 12 points and Jahmi’us Ramsey chipped in 13 on 5-for-8 shooting to help lead the Kings.

Sacramento jumped out to an early 11-3 lead, but Washington tied it up by the end of the first quarter. The score remained tight throughout the second, but the Kings took a five-point lead into halftime. They carried the momentum into the third and outscored the Wizards by nine points in the quarter, making it a 14-point game heading into the final period. The Wizards had no answers down the stretch, as the Kings held on to close out the 14-point win.

The Wizards had three players score in double digits, led by Caleb Homesley’s 17 points on 6-for-8 shooting. Mason Jones followed up with 14 points, while Jordan Goodwin added 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals. First-round pick Corey Kispert had eight points including two from long range in his Summer League debut.

