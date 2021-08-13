Las Vegas Summer League: Jalen Smith delivers as Suns drop Nuggets

• Suns 90, Nuggets 84: Box score | Game details

Jalen Smith’s 21-point, 11-rebound double-double led the Suns to a 90-84 win over the Nuggets in a back-and-forth MGM Resorts Summer League battle at Thomas and Mack Center on Thursday.

The wild contest featured 27 lead changes and 13 ties, with each team’s biggest advantage never exceeding single digits. The Nuggets held a slim, two-point advantage at halftime, and the game was knotted at 67-67 going into the final period. However, an 11-0 run by Phoenix early in the fourth quarter gave the Suns a lead they would not relinquish. However, Denver came as close as four points with 4.8 seconds remaining.

Smith added an assist and a steal to his team-leading double-double for the Suns. Kyle Alexander furnished 15 points, eight boards, one assist, one steal and one block. Jaleen Smith matched Alexander’s scoring and added eight rebounds and seven assists. Michael Frazier poured in 10 points.

Bol Bol paced the Nuggets with 18 points, six rebounds, one assist and three blocks. First-round pick Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland followed with 15 points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. Davon Reed turned in 11 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal. Caleb Agada managed 10 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals.

The Suns return to action against the Trail Blazers on Saturday night, while the Nuggets take on the Mavericks on Saturday afternoon.