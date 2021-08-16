2021 Summer League

Las Vegas Summer League: Hyland, Nuggets finish strong

Bones Hyland scores 20 points to lead Denver past Milwaukee 94-87 in the MGM Resorts Summer Leaguebuck on Monday. 

Joel Bartilotta, RotoWire

Game Recap: Nuggets 94, Bucks 87

Nuggets 94, Bucks 87

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 94-87 in the MGM Resorts Summer League at Thomas and Mack Center on Monday.

While Milwaukee got out to a 24-16 lead after the first quarter, Denver won each of the final three quarters by at least three points to notch its second Summer League victory. The Nuggets outscored the Bucks 22-5 in fast-break points and won the points-in-the-paint battle, 48-30. Milwaukee committed 27 turnovers, leading to 35 points for the Nuggets. On the other end, Milwaukee forced only 10 turnovers.

Former Wisconsin Badger D’Mitrik Trice led the Bucks, who were without Jordan Nwora, with 24 points and three assists off the bench. Sandro Mamukelashvili tallied 20 points and seven boards. Jemerrio Jones also provided five points, 13 rebounds and five assists off the bench as well.

Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland led the Bol Bol-less Nuggets with 20 points, two rebounds and five assists. Deonte Burton totaled 13 points, three rebounds, three assists and four steals. Zylan Cheatham added 13 points, five rebounds and two assists, while Caleb Agada led the bench with 12 points and three boards.

