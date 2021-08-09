Las Vegas Summer League: Heat rout Nuggets in opener

R.J. Nembhard Jr. scored a team-high 18 points to lead the Miami Heat to a 97-77 victory over the Denver Nuggets in the MGM Resorts Summer League on Sunday night.

Nembhard Jr. had a solid all-around game with six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 22 minutes off the bench. Max Strus added 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal, while KZ Okpala tallied a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. The Heat shot 47 percent from the field as a team, including 37 percent from deep.

The Heat jumped out to a fast start and held a 30-12 lead after one quarter. The Nuggets pulled together in the second but could not cut into the deficit and trailed by 19 points at halftime. Denver had no answers in the third, as the Heat added another five points to their cushion, making it a 24-point game heading into the final period, which was enough for Miami to cruise to the finish line.

Bol Bol and Caleb Agada poured in 21 points each to lead the Nuggets, but only one other player scored in double digits, with Davon Reed totaling 15 points, three rebounds, a steal and a block. Denver shot only 35.5 percent from the field and went just 7-of-30 (23.3%) from three-point range. Aside from Agada (4-10 3PT) and Reed (3-5 3PT), the rest of the Nuggets went 0-of-15 from deep.

Denver is back in action Tuesday against Boston, while the Heat have two days off before Wednesday’s meeting with the Grizzlies.