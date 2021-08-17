Las Vegas Summer League: Cavs hang on to take down Suns

• Cavaliers 88, Suns 85: Box score | Game details

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Phoenix Suns, 88-85, in the MGM Resorts Summer League at Thomas and Mack Center on Monday.

It took eight ties and seven lead changes to determine a winner, with neither club leading by more than nine points. Cleveland led by eight points at the half, but Phoenix responded with a 19-2 run to keep the game close. However, the Cavaliers finished the game on a 9-2 spurt to gain the final advantage. Cleveland’s bench outscored Phoenix’s bench, 34-18, and the Suns out-rebounded the Cavs, 63-51.

Tre Scott led the Cavaliers with 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Jaylen Hands and Matt Ryan came off the bench to drop 15 points apiece. Mfiondu Kabengele tallied a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Lamar Stevens also had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists. No. 3 overall pick Evan Mobley did not play.

Kyle Alexander led the Suns with 18 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. Michael Frazier II generated 17 points, three rebounds and three assists. Ty-Shon Alexander collected 14 points, two rebounds and three assists, while Tyrique Jones led the bench with 10 points and eight boards. Jaleen Smith also finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists.