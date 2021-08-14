Las Vegas Summer League: Cade Cunningham helps Pistons hold off Knicks

• Pistons 93, Knicks 87: Box score | Game details

Cade Cunningham scored a team-high 24 points to lead the Detroit Pistons to a 93-87 win over the New York Knicks in the MGM Resorts Summer League on Friday at Thomas & Mack Center.

Leading 36-31 at halftime, the Pistons took control in the third quarter, pushing their lead to 20. The Knicks, though, did not back down and rallied in the fourth quarter to make it a three-point game with 30 seconds left. But Detroit went 6-for-6 from the foul line down the stretch to close out the win.

In addition to Cunningham, four others scored in double figures for the Pistons, including Saddiq Bey, who totaled 15 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal. Jamorko Pickett added 18 points, while Luke Garza had 10 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks and three assists.

Obi Toppin led the way for the Knicks with a game-high 31 points on 13-for-20 shooting in 37 minutes. Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes added 15 points each, while Wayne Selden chipped in 11 points and five rebounds.