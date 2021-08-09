Las Vegas Summer League: Trey Murphy dazzles in win vs. Bulls

• Pelicans 94, Bulls 77: Box Score | Game Details

The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Chicago Bulls 94-77 in the MGM Resorts Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Monday.

It took 15 ties and 10 lead changes to determine a winner, with New Orleans riding a 50-30 second half to pull away for the blowout victory. The game was close throughout, as neither team led by more than eight points until the final five minutes. The score was knotted up at 71 with eight minutes remaining before the Pelicans finished the game on a 23-6 run.

New Orleans won the turnover battle 15 to eight and shot 45.1% from the field, compared to just 36.2% for the Bulls.

Trey Murphy, a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, led the Pelicans with 26 points, nine rebounds and two assists. The sharpshooter out of Virginia nailed six of his nine attempts from long range. Naji Marshall amassed 18 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals. Second-year guard Kira Lewis Jr. collected 11 points, two rebounds and seven assists.

Devon Dotson led the Bulls with 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Last year’s lottery pick, Patrick Williams, tallied 15 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. Marko Simonovic generated 13 points and five rebounds while Ethan Thompson led the bench with 11 points.

Next up for Chicago is a matchup against the Spurs on Tuesday. The Hornets will face the Thunder on Wednesday.