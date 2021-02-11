2021 All-Star
Lakers' James, Nets' Durant continue to lead second All-Star Vote returns
LeBron James and Kevin Durant maintain overall conference vote lead while Steph Curry and Bradley Beal join as leaders in respective position groups.
NEW YORK — The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and the Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant continue to lead their respective conferences in the second fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting 2021 presented by AT&T. The Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry and the Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal join James and Durant as leaders at their respective position groups.
Western Conference
Frontcourt
1. LeBron James (LAL) 4,369,533
2. Nikola Jokić (DEN) 3,006,981
3. Kawhi Leonard (LAC) 2,462,621
4. Anthony Davis (LAL) 2,329,371
5. Paul George (LAC) 1,024,233
6. Zion Williamson (NOP) 842,439
7. Andrew Wiggins (GSW) 552,661
8. Christian Wood (HOU) 525,018
9. Brandon Ingram (NOP) 433,041
10. Carmelo Anthony (POR) 346,812
Guards
1. Stephen Curry (GSW) 4,033,050
2. Luka Dončić (DAL) 2,484,552
3. Damian Lillard (POR) 2,095,157
4. Donovan Mitchell (UTA) 479,241
5. Ja Morant (MEM) 437,632
6. Devin Booker (PHX) 391,116
7. Chris Paul (PHX) 278,128
8. Klay Thompson (GSW) 225,169
9. CJ McCollum (POR) 218,160
10. Alex Caruso (LAL) 214,997
Eastern Conference
Frontcourt
1. Kevin Durant (BKN) 4,234,433
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 3,282,478
3. Joel Embiid (PHI) 3,022,105
4. Jayson Tatum (BOS) 1,680,780
5. Jimmy Butler (MIA) 662,691
6. Bam Adebayo (MIA) 578,133
7. Domantas Sabonis (IND) 397,711
8. Julius Randle (NYK) 387,114
9. Gordon Hayward (CHA) 352,667
10. Jerami Grant (DET) 282,605
Guards
1. Bradley Beal (WAS) 2,528,719
2. Kyrie Irving (BKN) 2,104,130
3. James Harden (BKN) 1,829,504
4. Jaylen Brown (BOS) 1,062,888
5. Zach LaVine (CHI) 936,309
6. Trae Young (ATL) 737,126
7. Collin Sexton (CLE) 365,942
8. Derrick Rose (NYK) 342,177
9. Russell Westbrook (WAS) 339,498
10. Fred VanVleet (TOR) 255,161
