Lakers' James, Nets' Durant continue to lead second All-Star Vote returns

NEW YORK — The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and the Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant continue to lead their respective conferences in the second fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting 2021 presented by AT&T. The Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry and the Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal join James and Durant as leaders at their respective position groups.

2021 All-Star Voting | Second Fan Returns

Western Conference

Frontcourt

1. LeBron James (LAL) 4,369,533

2. Nikola Jokić (DEN) 3,006,981

3. Kawhi Leonard (LAC) 2,462,621

4. Anthony Davis (LAL) 2,329,371

5. Paul George (LAC) 1,024,233

6. Zion Williamson (NOP) 842,439

7. Andrew Wiggins (GSW) 552,661

8. Christian Wood (HOU) 525,018

9. Brandon Ingram (NOP) 433,041

10. Carmelo Anthony (POR) 346,812

Guards

1. Stephen Curry (GSW) 4,033,050

2. Luka Dončić (DAL) 2,484,552

3. Damian Lillard (POR) 2,095,157

4. Donovan Mitchell (UTA) 479,241

5. Ja Morant (MEM) 437,632

6. Devin Booker (PHX) 391,116

7. Chris Paul (PHX) 278,128

8. Klay Thompson (GSW) 225,169

9. CJ McCollum (POR) 218,160

10. Alex Caruso (LAL) 214,997

Eastern Conference

Frontcourt

1. Kevin Durant (BKN) 4,234,433

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 3,282,478

3. Joel Embiid (PHI) 3,022,105

4. Jayson Tatum (BOS) 1,680,780

5. Jimmy Butler (MIA) 662,691

6. Bam Adebayo (MIA) 578,133

7. Domantas Sabonis (IND) 397,711

8. Julius Randle (NYK) 387,114

9. Gordon Hayward (CHA) 352,667

10. Jerami Grant (DET) 282,605

Guards

1. Bradley Beal (WAS) 2,528,719

2. Kyrie Irving (BKN) 2,104,130

3. James Harden (BKN) 1,829,504

4. Jaylen Brown (BOS) 1,062,888

5. Zach LaVine (CHI) 936,309

6. Trae Young (ATL) 737,126

7. Collin Sexton (CLE) 365,942

8. Derrick Rose (NYK) 342,177

9. Russell Westbrook (WAS) 339,498

10. Fred VanVleet (TOR) 255,161

