NBA postpones Spurs-Lakers, Hornets-Clippers games on Saturday

• Support Southern California wildfire relief efforts

NEW YORK – The National Basketball Association games scheduled for Saturday between the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena and between the Charlotte Hornets and LA Clippers at Intuit Dome have been postponed due to the ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area. The dates for the rescheduled games will be announced at a later time.

The NBA and the Clippers and Lakers organizations have been in communication with local officials in Los Angeles and Inglewood about the ongoing situation in the Los Angeles area and the game postponements ensure no resources will be diverted from the wildfire response efforts.

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are donating one million dollars for immediate relief to the American Red Cross, World Central Kitchen and other organizations to support those affected by this disaster and are working with the Lakers and Clippers on ways to support longer term assistance and rebuilding efforts. To learn more, visit cares.nba.com/wildfire-relief-efforts.