Reports: Clippers' Paul George expected to return against Jazz

LA Clippers swingman Paul George appears set to play for the first time in three months.

George, who is returning from a torn UCL in his right elbow, will suit up on Tuesday against the Jazz (10 ET, TNT), according to multiple reports. It will mark his first game since Dec. 22.

George was upgraded to questionable on Monday.

Per Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times, George has begun taking part in more strenuous group workouts of late. He participated in practice Thursday and took part in five-on-five workouts on both Sunday and Monday, per Greif.

George has missed 43 games over the ensuing three months, during which the Clippers — who have also been without fellow star Kawhi Leonard all season — have battled to remain in eighth place in the Western Conference. With only seven games remaining, the Clippers are locked into the Play-In Tournament, where George’s return could give them a welcome boost for a likely matchup with Minnesota.

After participating in the workouts Sunday and Monday, Clippers coach Ty Lue told the media that George’s return would depend on how he responded to those workouts.

The Los Angeles Times reports that starting with the game vs. Utah, Lue plans to increase the minutes veterans Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris Sr. and Nicolas Batum log. That trio had been playing on a capped minutes workload over the last few weeks to keep them fresh for the postseason.

“Now it is time to ramp them back up where guys should be feeling pretty good, their bodies are intact and we can go from there,” Lue said, per the newspaper.

George, 31, was averaging 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists before his injury. The Clippers have played the entire season without Leonard (who is recovering from offseason ACL surgery) and the last 18 games without Norman Powell (foot injury).

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.