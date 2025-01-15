Kyrie Irving returns from 5-game absence; Dereck Lively II exits with ankle injury

• Get NBA League Pass TODAY

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, who has been sidelined since Jan. 1 with a back injury, returned to action for Tuesday’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

Mavs Injury Update: Kyrie Irving (lumbar back sprain) will be AVAILABLE tonight against the Denver Nuggets. Luka Dončić (left calf strain) and Dante Exum (right wrist surgery) will be OUT. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) January 15, 2025

Irving finished with 11 points and four steals in Dallas’ 118-99 loss.

Irving, who is averaging 24.3 points and 4.9 assists per game this season, was sidelined the past week because of a lower back injury.

The Mavs went 2-3 during the five games that Irving missed.

Unfortunately, Dallas lost center Dereck Lively II was forced to leave Tuesday’s game in the first quarter with a right ankle sprain.

Mavs center Dereck Lively II is out for the rest of the game with a right ankle sprain, per team. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 15, 2025

Irving was listed as out due to illness for the Mavs’ Jan. 3 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The team announced before the next game that he had a lumbar sprain in his lower back.

Mavs co-star Luka Doncic has been sidelined since straining his left calf during a Christmas loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He is scheduled to be reevaluated the last week of January.