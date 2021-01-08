Kyrie Irving (personal reasons) won't play vs. Grizzlies

Kyrie Irving will not play against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday (8 ET, NBA League Pass), missing his second straight game because of personal reasons. The team announced Irving’s absence via their official public relations Twitter account.

Irving didn’t play Thursday because of personal reasons, leaving the Brooklyn Nets without both of their superstars in their 122-109 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Kevin Durant was already out because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will also not play against the Grizzlies. Coach Steve Nash said Durant would be able to return Sunday if he continues to test negative for the coronavirus until then.

Irving was initially added to the injury report Thursday afternoon. Nash said before and after the game that he hadn’t spoken to Irving so didn’t know the reason for his absence, saying it was a personal matter. The Nets said Irving wouldn’t travel with the team for their trip to Memphis, where they play Friday.

Durant is fourth in the league with 28.2 points per game, while Irving is sixth at 27.1.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.