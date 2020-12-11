Official release

Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets fined for violating league media access rules

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving and the Nets organization have each been fined $25,000 for violating league rules governing media interview access, the NBA announced, Thursday

Official release

Kyrie Irving declined to conduct interviews with members of the media after the Nets reconvened for the 2020-21 season.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving and the Nets organization have each been fined $25,000 for violating league rules governing media interview access, the NBA announced, Thursday.  The fines result from Irving’s refusal on several occasions this week to participate in team media availability.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.