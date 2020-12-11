Official release
Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets fined for violating league media access rules
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving and the Nets organization have each been fined $25,000 for violating league rules governing media interview access, the NBA announced, Thursday
Official release
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving and the Nets organization have each been fined $25,000 for violating league rules governing media interview access, the NBA announced, Thursday. The fines result from Irving’s refusal on several occasions this week to participate in team media availability.