Kristaps Porzingis: 'I believe' I can be best in NBA

Winners of four of their last fives games, the Knicks are rolling behind their young and talented leader Kristaps Porzingis. The 22-year-old power forward is tied for third in the NBA in scoring (29.0) and has already posted six games with at least 30 points, most in the league.

After a thrilling performance against Phoenix on Friday, Porzingis received huge praise from his opponent. Former Knicks center Tyson Chandler said the 7-foot-3 Latvian has a legitimate chance at being the top player in the game.

“Porzingis is special,” the Suns veteran told Newsday. “He has a chance to be the best player in this league. Watching him tonight and seeing what he’s done so far this season, he has a real shot of being the best player in this league.”

Would Porzingis say the same?

“I believe so, too. And that’s something I’m going to work towards,” as quoted by the New York Post on Saturday.

Porzingis’ talent has been well known across the league since he began his young career, but has been in the spotlight early on this season after the departure of Carmelo Anthony. His athleticism, mobility and shot-making skills are part of an offensive package that not many players his size possess. He also has the length to cause problems on defense, ranking fifth in the league in blocked shots last season (sixth in 2017-18).

The versatile, rising star not only has the skill set, but also the passion to become the best player in the game.

“When you’re 7-3 and have the skills that he has and doing it on both sides of the ball, you’re going to be put up as one of the best players in the league,” coach Jeff Hornacek said. “KP has that drive. Not a lot of guys have that drive. If they do, they don’t want to put the effort in there to get there. He does. He’s worked hard in the summer. He’s so young, he’s going to get better and better.’