Kris Dunn beginning to look more like Chicago Bulls' point guard of future

It’s a bit too early to say the Bulls got the better of the deal last summer that sent Jimmy Butler to the Wolves. The main player who came in return, Zach LaVine, is still weeks away from returning from injury.

But it’s looking better with Kris Dunn showing signs of having the breakout season than many expected after the Wolves drafted him two years ago.

Dunn’s arrival in Chicago was initially shaky, yet he’s firmly in place as the team’s point guard and looking and feeling as though he belongs. That comfort zone is helping Bulls fans breathe easier, knowing that Dunn has become a big part of a young core that should expedite the Bulls’ rebuilding process.

KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune offers this about Dunn:

Rattle off his December statistics to him — averages of 15 points, 7.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds and two steals in 11 games — and he doesn’t blink. “I need to put a little more work in and improve more each game. I’m not satisfied at all,” Dunn said. “I can do a little more.” Like what? “Be a little better on defense. Be a better leader for the team,” said Dunn, the No. 5 overall pick in 2016. “My offensive game is getting there, but that can be polished too.” There are plenty of reasons the Bulls’ recent seven-game winning streak — which ended with Thursday’s competitive loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers — has called into question whether the rebuild will stay on course for a top-four draft pick. Dunn’s rapid ascension to legitimate front-line starter is at or near the top of the list.

Look at the Bulls right now: Dunn, Nikola Mirotic, Bobby Portis, Lauri Markkanen and Justin Holiday are all twentysomethings who are nowhere near their peak yet surging and showing potential. From a developing standpoint, the Bulls are far better off than they were last year with Butler, Rajon Rondo and Dwyane Wade as the showpieces.

Of course, the next task is seeing what they have in LaVine. From all indications, he has looked solid in light workouts and showing no affects of his knee injury from last year. LaVine had star potential before that injury and the Bulls are confident he can play above the rim once again.

The salary cap situation is good with no dead weight and the Bulls should add another young player from a favorable position in next summer’s draft. Plus, they might decide to trade Mirotic before the deadline. They’re going in the right direction. Now it’s about making enough right decisions that some day puts them back on the Christmas Day schedule once again.