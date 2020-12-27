Around The League

Knicks rookie Obi Toppin sidelined at least 7-10 days with strained right calf

The eighth overall pick of the Draft will miss at least a handful of games for the Knicks.

From NBA.com Staff

One of the Knicks’ newest and most popular prospects will miss valuable rookie season reps.

New York announced on Saturday that Obi Toppin would miss the next 7-10 days with a strained right calf. The eighth overall pick of the 2020 Draft, Toppin put up nine points and two blocks in his career debut on Wednesday against the Pacers.

The 22-year-old forward is part of a Knicks rebuild aimed at making the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Toppin averaged 20.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in his sophomore season at Dayton, earning NCAA First Team All-America honors.

