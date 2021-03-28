Knicks center Mitchell Robinson suffers broken right foot

New York’s long-awaited playoff push just got more complicated after promising big man Mitchell Robinson suffered a broken right foot during Saturday’s game against the Bucks. The 22-year-old will be re-evaluated on Sunday, the team announced.

Robinson had emerged as the team’s starting center this season, averaging 8.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and 1.1 steals for the resurgent Knicks. New York drafted the former Western Kentucky standout 36th overall in 2018, and his role has slowly increased during his two and a half seasons with the team.

Between the progress of young players such as Robinson and RJ Barrett as well as the arrival and blossoming of All-Star forward Julius Randle, the Knicks are enjoying their best season in eight years. Entering Saturday’s game, New York (23-22) was tied for fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks have not made the playoffs since 2013.