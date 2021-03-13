Sixers' Joel Embiid out at least 2 weeks with bone bruise in left knee

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will miss at least two weeks after suffering a bone bruise on his left knee in Friday’s win over the Washington Wizards, the team announced.

No structural damage was revealed following an MRI.

Embiid has been a leading candidate for this season’s Kia MVP award, but his delayed second-half debut was marred by a scary fall that resulted in him hyperextending his left knee.

With six 1/2 minutes to play in the third quarter, Embiid and Tobias Harris ran a two-man game on the right wing, a give-and-go screen-and-roll leaving the Sixers’ center with a clear lane. Embiid raced to the rim for a monstrous dunk over an admirable but ineffectual challenge from Garrison Mathews, who careened off past the baseline.

Embiid’s left leg appeared to bend backward as he landed, and the 7-footer immediately crumpled in pain as trainers raced to the floor. He eventually walked off to the locker room, having racked up 23 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks while shooting 8-for-11 through just 20 minutes.