Top Stories

Sixers' Joel Embiid out at least 2 weeks with bone bruise in left knee

Sixers All-Star center received an MRI on Friday night.

From NBA.com Staff

What will Joel Embiid's two-week absence mean for Philadelphia and the East?

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will miss at least two weeks after suffering a bone bruise on his left knee in Friday’s win over the Washington Wizards, the team announced.

No structural damage was revealed following an MRI.

Embiid has been a leading candidate for this season’s Kia MVP award, but his delayed second-half debut was marred by a scary fall that resulted in him hyperextending his left knee.

With six 1/2 minutes to play in the third quarter, Embiid and Tobias Harris ran a two-man game on the right wing, a give-and-go screen-and-roll leaving the Sixers’ center with a clear lane. Embiid raced to the rim for a monstrous dunk over an admirable but ineffectual challenge from Garrison Mathews, who careened off past the baseline.

Embiid’s left leg appeared to bend backward as he landed, and the 7-footer immediately crumpled in pain as trainers raced to the floor. He eventually walked off to the locker room, having racked up 23 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks while shooting 8-for-11 through just 20 minutes.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.