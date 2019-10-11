Uncategorized

Kings' Ariza, Giles out remainder of preseason

NBA.com Staff

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento Kings forward Trevor Ariza will miss the final two preseason games after he had a procedure to remove a benign tumor from his back.

The Kings said Ariza had the procedure Friday and would be re-evaluated after the preseason finale against Melbourne United on Wednesday.

In addition, forward-center Harry Giles is sidelined by a sore left knee and also is likely to miss the last two preseason games. He underwent an MRI on Sept. 30.

The Kings open the regular season Oct. 23 at Phoenix.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.