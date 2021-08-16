Kings' Chimezie Metu suspended one NBA Summer League game

NEW YORK– Sacramento Kings forward/center Chimezie Metu has been suspended one NBA Summer League game for punching Dallas Mavericks forward Eugene Omoruyi in the head, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.

The incident, for which Metu was assessed a technical foul and ejected, began when Omoruyi pushed Metu while he was airborne, an action for which Omoruyi was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected. The incident occurred with 3:03 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Kings’ 86-70 win over the Mavericks on Aug. 15 at COX Pavilion during MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Metu will serve his suspension Tuesday, Aug. 17 when the Kings face the Boston Celtics at Thomas & Mack Center.

To view the incident, click here.