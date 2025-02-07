Kia MVP Ladder: How will OKC's deeper roster impact Kia MVP chase?

• Get NBA League Pass TODAY

What happens when the leader in the Kia Race to the MVP Ladder gets a turbo-boost?

This could be the case for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander now that Chet Holmgren, missing since November, has a clean bill of health and is ready to give Oklahoma City a co-star.

For much of the season, Gilgeous-Alexander has done work without a legitimate big man (although playing alongside fellow All-Star Jalen Williams has been nice). Still, doing all he’s done without someone like Holmgren makes his performance all the more impressive. OKC needed premium production and he has given that.

With Holmgren back (and Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams and new big man Daniel Theis), OKC doesn’t need to rely as much on Gilgeous-Alexander — at least on a nightly basis. OKC, with its emerging youth and deep rotation, is suddenly complete (if not stacked).

Does this mean Gilgeous-Alexander’s league-leading scoring numbers will begin to decrease, and if so, how will — should — that impact his MVP chances?

As long as OKC continues to win at a high pace, which will likely happen now that the rotation is healthy, his place on the ladder will remain high.

How high is the question, since the distance between him and No. 2 Nikola Jokić remains tight as the two prepare to head to San Francisco for the All-Star Game. Stay tuned.

Setting the stage this week: Lost among the Saturday chatter that’ll follow the relocations of Anthony Davis with the Mavericks and Luka Dončić with the Lakers will be the Eastern Conference clash with three MVP candidates. Jayson Tatum and the Celtics will meet Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson of the Knicks. Maybe a few people will tune in for this pre-Super Bowl bash.

The stat to know: Jaren Jackson Jr. averaged 22 points in December, 24.3 in January and is at 33 so far in February (with 1.7 blocks) for the Memphis Grizzlies.

What they are saying: “He is having a stellar year, an All-Star, and I think he is going to be an All-NBA guy because of all the work and the impact on winning that he’s had.” — Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Jackson Jr.

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Last week’s ranking: No. 1

Season stats: 32.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6 assists

His case: Since Jan. 20, Gilgeous-Alexander has dropped three 50-point games. Until this season, he had none. It’s just more receipts that show Shai is having a masterful scoring season and has the ability to take over games.

Over his last 10 games, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 38.4 points, 6.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals while shooting 58%. Next up are the hometown Raptors who rank 27th in the NBA in defensive efficiency. Might we see another 50-pointer?

2. Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Last week’s ranking: No. 2

Season stats: 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists

His case: Jokić made light work of some lightweights over the last few games, running up impressive numbers against the Pelicans twice, the Hornets, the Joel Embiid-less Sixers and the slumping Magic. He’s averaging a 31-point triple-double so far in February.

And that’s probably not going to change much in the coming days leading into the All-Star break — Denver plays the Blazers twice and the struggling Suns.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Last week’s ranking: No. 3

Season stats: 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists

His case: Being in third place on this ladder for much of the season doesn’t come with any shame. If not for Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokić, Antetokounmpo would perhaps own a padlock on the top spot. Alas, he checks in at his usual spot, hoping to rise if Gilgeous-Alexander or Jokić stumble.

Antetokounmpo has dealt with calf issues lately but when healthy, he is a near-automatic 30-point double-double and provides his usual top-shelf defense.

4. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Last week’s ranking: No. 5

Season stats: 26.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists

His case: Tatum has fluctuated lately right along with his team, showing MVP-level performances followed by solid but not spectacular efforts. Taking his season as a whole, he remains well-positioned on the ladder.

He and the Celtics are playing with fire, though. Not only are they falling further behind the East-leading Cavaliers, but the hard-charging Knicks — with a pair of MVP contenders — are right behind.

5. Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

Last week’s ranking: No. 4

Season stats: 24.3 points, 13.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists

His case: Knee soreness has limited his mobility and effectiveness as of late. Over the last week, Towns was arguably the second-most important Knick, behind Jalen Brunson, who has sizzled since the calendar flipped to 2025. His place in the top five of the ladder bears watching.

Still, Towns’ overall season remains stellar, as one of the league’s premier rebounders and scorers among centers, and a double-double machine most nights.

The Next 5:

6. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

7. Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

8. Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

9. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

10. Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

And five more (listed alphabetically): Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons; Anthony Davis, Dallas Mavericks; LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers; Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings; Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

* * *

