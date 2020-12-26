Top Stories

Kevin Love back for Cavs after missing opener with calf injury

Love had been sidelined since the team’s first exhibition game against Indiana on Dec. 12.

The Associated Press

Kevin Love

Kevin Loves is a 32-year-old five-time All-Star forward.

DETROIT (AP) — Kevin Love will be back in Cleveland’s starting lineup Saturday night against the Pistons after missing the season opener with a calf injury.

Love had been sidelined since the team’s first exhibition game against Indiana on Dec. 12, when he got kicked in the calf. Love said his leg was swollen from his knee to his Achilles tendon.

He wanted to play in Wednesday’s game against Charlotte, but the team decided that two more days of rest would be beneficial.

The 32-year-old, five-time All-Star forward said he “feels great” but knows he may struggle with his conditioning early on.

Cleveland’s first road game will also mark center Andre Drummond’s return to Detroit. He was traded to the Cavaliers in February after seven seasons with the Pistons. He made two All-Star teams while with Detroit.

Drummond had 14 points and 14 rebounds in the Cavs’ opening-night win over the Hornets.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.