Kevin Durant climbs to 28th on all-time scoring list

Game Recap: Nets 122, Nuggets 116 (OT)

Kevin Durant made a big move on the career scoring list Tuesday, scoring 34 points in Brooklyn’s victory over Denver to surpass Adrian Dantley, Dwyane Wade and Elgin Baylor for 28th place.

With 34 PTS tonight, Kevin Durant (23,179 career PTS) passed Elgin Baylor (23,149), Dwyane Wade (23,165) and Adrian Dantley (23,177) on the all-time scoring list, moving from 31st to 28th. pic.twitter.com/jvMEy1alho — NBA History (@NBAHistory) January 13, 2021

Durant now has 23,179 points in 857 career games. His career scoring average of 27.04 points is in a virtual tie with LeBron James for fourth in NBA history, trailing only Baylor (27.36), Wilt Chamberlain (30.07) and record-holder Michael Jordan (30.12).

Next up for Durant on the career list is Robert Parish, who is 27th with 23,334 points.