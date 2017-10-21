Kevin Durant scores, blocks two shots with one shoe

Kevin Durant might not be able to score in his sleep, but he can do it with just one shoe and mix in some defense for good measure.

The Warriors’ star forward lost a sneaker while driving to the rim early in the second quarter on Friday night. He made the layup anyway, then picked up his shoe in hopes of finding a sliver of time in which to put it back on.

That didn’t happen, and a frustrated Durant was forced to chuck the offending sneaker to the Golden State bench so he could focus on defense. Pelicans guard Tony Allen went right at the 2017 Finals MVP after an offensive rebound, and the half-shod Durant responded by blocking his shot not once, but twice.

Durant’s final stat line from the sequence: one shoe, one sock, one shot, two blocks.