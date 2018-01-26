2018 NBA All-Star

Kevin Durant believes he was LeBron James' first pick in All-Star draft

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Thursday’s inaugural NBA All-Star draft was not televised, but that did not stop reporters from trying to find out who team captain LeBron James took with the No. 1 pick. The superstar forward played coy during a nationally televised interview on TNT despite Ernie Johnson’s best efforts to pry an answer out of him.

Guesses were already flowing, however, that Kevin Durant was indeed James’ first selection. Not only is he considered one of the best players in the league, but picking Durant also prevented Stephen Curry, the other team captain, from making sure he and his Warriors’ teammate remained on the same squad.

Anthony Slate of The Athletic later asked Durant if he was indeed the first overall pick. The 6-foot-11 forward seemed to think that much was a foregone conclusion, saying, “What, we gonna keep this a mystery?”

TNT’s Rosalyn Gold-Onwude confirmed this during Thursday night’s Timberwolves-Warriors game, additionally finding out that Giannis Antetokounmpo was Curry’s first selection as well.

Durant took to Instagram moments later and made instant waves with a tongue-in-cheek post about his presumed draft position, along with a playful shout-out to his Warriors teammate. Crowning the photo was Durant’s shirt, which sported an image of a serious LeBron James, his All-Star team captain.

After the Warriors’ win against the Minnesota Timberwolves last night, Curry said he felt people were “sleeping on my team”, to which Durant said as he walked by: “Team LeBron!”

