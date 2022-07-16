Top Stories

Report: Keldon Johnson agrees to 4-year extension with Spurs

After a breakout 2021-22 season, the emerging 22-year-old forward is establishing himself as a cornerstone piece for San Antonio.

From NBA.com News Services

Keldon Johnson had a breakout campaign in 2021-22, averaging 17 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting nearly 40% on 3-pointers.

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson has agreed to a four-year, $80 million extension, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The 22-year-old elevated his game last season, averaging 17 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists while shooting 39.8% from 3-point range in 75 games.

The 29th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Johnson has established himself as a cornerstone piece for the Spurs, who earlier in the offseason traded All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to the Hawks.

As a former first-round pick entering his fourth season, Johnson was eligible for a rookie scale extension.

