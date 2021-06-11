Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Finalist: Carmelo Anthony

A prolific champion in the social impact space, ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony has been unabashedly vocal on how systemic oppression, racism and police brutality not only dehumanizes Black people, but prohibits the progress needed for generations of Black people to thrive and progress as a community. He founded the Carmelo Anthony Foundation over 15 years ago as a vehicle for actionable change and social reform through a variety of outreach programs and disaster relief initiatives.

In 2020, he served as guest Editor-in-Chief for Slam Magazine’s Special Social Justice Issue and established the Social Change Fund alongside fellow NBA greats to focus on investing in organizations addressing critical and timely issues impacting the Black community including expanding access to voting and civic engagement, education, employment, housing, economic equity, and representation in leadership. Anthony currently serves as a board member of the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition.

His work isn’t just limited to reform in criminal justice, voting or race spaces, but he also developed an incubator program focused on creativity and the arts. Through his STAYME7O banner, Anthony established the STAYME7O Propel Program in 2020 as a way to tap into the creativity of Black culture through fashion, art and design to develop intricate pieces that honor a vision of Black excellence and inspire a culture to create and move further, together.

“Black boy joy keeps the wave afloat” @wordisbondpdx & the Trail Blazers perform: A Letter to the Black Boys, by M’Munga Songolo. Learn more about Word is Bond & the Trail Blazers Racial Injustice Initiative at https://t.co/G15LnEmrID pic.twitter.com/5rlbrD99Rs — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 21, 2021

This spring, Anthony also announced Creative 7, his global, multi-platform content company through which he has been developing a robust slate of projects that speak to the evolution of the human spirit through adversity, social activism and compelling, entertainment-forward storytelling. Anthony has selected the Portland Art Museum’s Black Arts and Experiences Initiative as the recipient of his donation.

Carmelo Anthony: “It’s not enough to only fight for social justice in the moments of brutality or injustice. For equality to truly exist, we need to push for equity and justice in all areas of Black lives. That can only happen when opportunity exists. My mission is to continue fighting for reform in our justice system, amplifying the voices of the fallen, and generating opportunities to uplift Black creatives and storytellers who will propel the narratives that for too long have gone unheard. I’m going to keep fighting for progress and using my resources in hopes that we will be able to create a future for the next generation where everyone is accepted and celebrated for being their truest self, regardless of who they are, what they look like or where they come from.”