Julius Randle continues All-Star play with 17 assists in Knicks win

Randle's three triple-doubles this season are the most by a Knick since 1981-82.

From NBA.com Staff

Julius Randle carves up Magic

Julius Randle delivers a career-high 17 assists in New York's win vs. Orlando.

The New York Knicks’ resurgence is fueled by the franchise’s first All-Star since 2018. After earning that honor a couple weeks ago, Julius Randle continues to prove neither he nor his team are a fluke.

The 6-foot-8 big man continued to show his dominant versatility in New York’s 94-93 win against Orlando on Thursday, dishing out a career-high 17 assists to go with 18 points and 10 rebounds. The effort marked his third triple-double of the season, the most by a Knicks player since Michael Ray Richardson in 1981-82.

Randle’s 17 assists are also the most by a Knicks player since Raymond Felton in 2010, and the most by any Knicks big man in franchise history. The previous record by a starting forward or center for New York was 13 assists by Hall of Famer Bernard King in a 1985 game against Philadelphia.

Thursday’s victory pushes the Knicks (21-21) back to .500, good for a tie with idle Boston for seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Teams placing seventh through 10th in their respective conferences at season’s end will take part in the NBA Play-In Tournament that will determine the final two playoff spots on each side of the postseason bracket.

