NEW YORK – Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson has been fined $15,000 for throwing his headband into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.

The incident occurred with :01.6 remaining in the fourth quarter of Utah’s 116-111 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 3 at Vivint Arena.

To view the incident, click here.