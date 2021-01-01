John Wall shines in first regular-season game in 2 years

John Wall and James Harden combined for 55 points in their first game together.

The last time John Wall stepped onto the floor for a regular season contest, his new teammate James Harden was the reigning Kia MVP.

Their respective roads have taken a few turns since then — Wall’s an especially sharp one with a torn Achilles that kept him out of action since Dec. 26, 2018. The injury ultimately shifted Washington’s long-term plan, which no longer included the athletic point guard it drafted No. 1 overall in 2010.

He was traded to Houston in exchange for Russell Westbrook, marking the end of Wall’s significant time and impact in the D.C. community while making him Harden’s latest talented co-star.

Wall’s thorough recovery officially ended on Thursday, when he reacquainted himself with the paint and basket early and often. The former five-time All-Star flashed his familiar explosiveness while posting 22 points, nine assists and six rebounds in Houston’s 122-119 win against Sacramento.

The victory was the Rockets’ first this season, but it was much more than that for Wall, who was visibly emotional during a postgame interview.

“I gotta get the rust off a couple of my jump shots, but I ain’t played in two years and five days, man,” Wall said. “I’m just happy to be out here.”

John Wall talks after his debut with the Rockets.